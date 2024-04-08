Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time in Domestic Violence Case

Getty Images

Jonathan Majors was back in court today, this time for sentencing in his domestic violence case.

In December, Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Jabbari accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a car in March 2023.

Now, The Associated Press reports, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Michael Gaffey has sentenced the actor to probation, a 52-week in-person batterer’s intervention program, and continued mental health therapy.

Majors arrived in court with his girlfriend Meagan Good by his side, while Jabbari attended as well and delivered a victim impact statement.

According to Variety, she said, “He is not sorry and has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law. I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”

Majors’ Hollywood star was on the rise before he was arrested for the incident that led to the allegations.

The fallout was swift — he was dropped from ad campaigns and movies. His latest film “Magazine Dreams” was getting Oscar buzz, but was shelved.