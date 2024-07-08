Tyler Perry Talks Being a Mentor After Jonathan Majors Thanked Him (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tyler Perry stepped out for the NYC premiere of his new movie “Divorce in the Black.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Tyler, who opened up about the importance of mentorship.

Tyler is known for lending a shoulder to young actors and up-and-coming stars like Jonathan Majors, who recently thanked him for his continued support.

Perry stressed, “We all find ourselves in situations where we need someone, some mentor. It was Maya Angelou and Cicely Tyson and Oprah and Sidney Poitier who did that for me, so I feel I’ve got to pay it forward… I’m looking at people who sometimes make mistakes, sometimes don’t do the right thing, sometimes just are out of good judgment… It is up to us, this next generation, to make sure that we give them the information, so that’s what I feel like I was doing there.”

Tyler noted that it motivates him when he hears stories about his impact on people. He said, “That’s what keeps me going, so that’s the only reason to keep doing this… making sure that people are touched and moved and inspired and lifted and elevated.”

Perry encouraged “Divorce in the Black” star Meagan Good to be hands-on with the project with producing and casting.

He said, “So many people want to ignore these voices of the actors and actresses, but they have so much to lend and so much to share, so I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I just want to say, ‘How can I help? How can I invite you in? How can I help elevate you so that when you hit this next level… people know you’re a real producer?’”