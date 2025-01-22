James Kennedy Won’t Face Domestic Violence Charges After ‘Thorough’ Review

Getty Images

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy has been cleared of any wrongdoing in his domestic violence case.

On Wednesday, Kennedy’s lawyer Scott Leemon gave an update on the case in a statement obtained by “Extra.” Leemon said, “I was just informed by the Burbank City Attorney's Office that no charges will be filed against James Kennedy.”

“I want to thank them for conducting a thorough and professional review of the matter involving my client, James Kennedy. Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning — there were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr. Kennedy,” Leemon added. “James is grateful to have this matter behind him and is looking forward to continuing to focus on his sobriety and his DJ career.”

A month ago, Kennedy was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence.

According to law enforcement sources, police were called to a home in Burbank, California, over reports of an argument between a man and woman.

Officers believed it was a domestic incident and arrested the reality star.

Following his arrest, Kenedy broke his silence on his Instagram Story.

Kennedy said, “I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones."

“Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me,” James continued.

Kennedy’s statement came just two days after he was photographed loading girlfriend Ally Lewber’s personal belongings into her car.

A source recently told the US Sun that the two “still talk and check in with each other, but Ally is living her own life.”