James Kennedy was arrested Tuesday night for misdemeanor domestic violence, TMZ reports.

According to law enforcement sources, police were called to a home in Burbank, California, over reports of an argument between a man and woman.

TMZ reports that a witness alleged Kennedy grabbed the woman at one point. Police did not find any visible injuries on the woman’s body.

Officers believed it was a domestic incident and arrested the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Sources tell TMZ that James was released on $20,000 bail. TMZ reports Burbank City Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

The site also points out that Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber, whom he’s dated since January 2022, were at a holiday party at Kathy Hilton’s home that same evening.