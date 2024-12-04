Ariana Madix Reacts to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Total Reboot News (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ariana Madix chatted with "Extra's" Terri Seymour as she attended The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime.

She gushed that she was hoping to see “absolute legend” Nicole Kidman, saying, “Nicole Kidman, if I could just make eye contact with her, we would be good.”

Ariana also hoped to meet Selena Gomez, laughing, “Does she need a new best friend? I'm here, I'm ready.”

Madix then reacted to the news that “Vanderpump Rules” is getting rebooted with an all-new cast, sharing that she's not disappointed but rather, “I'm feeling great.”

She did have a suggestion for the new cast, telling Terri, “Katie Maloney and I do own Something About Her sandwich shop two doors down from SUR. If they start filming and they need to have an argument and they want to have it over a sandwich, they are welcome to argue over our sandwiches.”