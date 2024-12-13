James Kennedy’s Legal Team Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Arrest

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence on Tuesday and now his legal team is speaking out.

The Law Offices of Scott E. Leemon P.C. told “Extra” in a statement, “We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James.”

The statement continued, “We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

TMZ broke the news of the arrest on Thursday.

According to law enforcement sources, police were called to a home in Burbank, California, over reports of an argument between a man and woman.

TMZ reported that a witness alleged Kennedy grabbed the woman at one point. Police did not find any visible injuries on the woman’s body.

Officers believed it was a domestic incident and arrested the reality star.

Sources told TMZ that James was released on $20,000 bail. The site added that Burbank City Attorney's Office was reviewing the case.

Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber, whom he’s dated since January 2022, were at a holiday party at Kathy Hilton’s home that same evening.

A source told Us Weekly the couple was “having fun” together at the party, but added that James ended up “causing a scene” later on.

The insider explained, “His guy friend was chasing him from Kathy’s basement all the way throughout Kathy’s backyard, and James looked mad while running away. The guy who was chasing him almost fell into the pool and dropped a lantern in the pool causing a huge scene. Everyone was wondering what was going on.”

The source called James’ party behavior “erratic,” and claimed Kennedy was “in a mood” earlier that night on the red carpet too.