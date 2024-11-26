Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Bravo has just made a major announcement — the network is rebooting the cast of “Vanderpump Rules.”

The 12th season of the show will star Lisa Vanderpump and “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.”

After the big announcement, Lisa said, “The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between. I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

In a separate statement, executive producer Alex Baskin said, “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again. With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together.”

The new season will shoot sometime next year with the new cast, which has not been revealed yet.

“Vanderpump Rules” premiered in 2013 and made household names out of Jax Taylor, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Stassi Schroeder.