James Kennedy’s First Words on His Domestic Violence Arrest

Getty Images

Days after his arrest, “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy is breaking his silence.

On his Instagram Story, Kennedy said, “I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones."

“Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me,” James continued.

Kennedy’s statement comes just two days after he was photographed loading girlfriend Ally Lewber’s personal belongings into her car.

Sources told TMZ that the two are still together despite the photos.

According to the outlet, Ally is staying with her family at an nearby Airbnb while she processes the situation.

Over the weekend, Ally released her own statement, writing, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I’m okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

Last week, Kennedy was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence.

According to law enforcement sources, police were called to a home in Burbank, California, over reports of an argument between a man and woman.

TMZ reported that a witness alleged Kennedy grabbed the woman at one point. Police did not find any visible injuries on the woman’s body.

Officers believed it was a domestic incident and arrested the reality star.

Sources told TMZ that James was released on $20,000 bail. The site added that Burbank City Attorney's Office was reviewing the case.

Kennedy’s legal team recently commented on the case, telling “Extra” in a statement, “We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James.”