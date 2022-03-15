James Kennedy Goes Instagram Official with Mystery Woman in PDA Pics

Instagram

Months after his called-off engagement with Raquel Leviss, “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy has moved on!

On Tuesday, James made it Instagram official with a mystery woman.

Along with a series of PDA pics from their Tulum vacation, he wrote on Instagram, “Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life, here’s a little slide show of todays adventure. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short.”

Two of the photos in the slideshow were of James kissing his new lady!

In January, James had everyone talking about his love life after posting some videos on his Instagram Story. In one of the videos, he is seen holding hands with a mystery woman.

At the time, a source told E! News, “She’s someone new he’s been casually seeing.”

In December, James and Raquel announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram. They said, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

A month later, Raquel opened up on what went wrong in their relationship during an appearance on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast. She admitted, “It was kind of at Thanksgiving where I realized that I didn’t want to be in this relationship anymore. It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well, and the future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family.”

While she was concerned that he wouldn’t react well, she noted, “He really did listen to me and was understanding of where I was coming from. He respected my decision.”