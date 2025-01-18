Henry Cavill & GF Natalie Viscuso Welcome First Child (Report)

Getty Images

It looks like Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are now parents!

A source told People magazine that Henry and Natalie have welcomed their first child together.

On Saturday, the couple were also photographed with a stroller in Queensland's Gold Coast in Australia.

Henry is currently filming "Voltron" in the country.

"Extra" confirmed Natalie's pregnancy in April.

During an outing with Cavill, Viscuso had people wondering if she was pregnant with her form-fitting dress, which seemingly accentuated a small baby bump.

Months later, Natalie posted a pic of her growing baby bump. She wrote on Instagram, "It’s been an absolute pleasure carrying this child…as well as finally having an excuse for my silhouette to resemble my cinematic hero. #hitchcock."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple has been together since 2021.

In the spring of 2021, Henry confirmed their relationship with a photo on Instagram.

Along with posting a photo of them playing chess, he wrote, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.”