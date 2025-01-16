Getty Images

After a month of rumors, Jessica Alba is confirming her split from husband Cash Warren.

On Thursday, Alba released on a statement on Instagram, writing, “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Jessica and Cash have been married for 16 years.

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” Jessica continued. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

The two share three minor kids: Honor, Haven and Hayes.

The statement comes a week after TMZ reported that Jessica and Cash recently separated and are about to move forward with a formal divorce filing.

A source told People magazine that Alba and Warren "will remain close" no matter what, noting, "If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together."

The insider added, "Jess has mentioned over the years though that it's hard to keep the spark."

The couple has been the subject of split rumors after Jessica was spotted several times without a wedding ring.

Her recent Instagram about 2025 also had people wondering about the state of their marriage.

She wrote, “Gratitude. Here's to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love. Sending hugs to everyone going through it- cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let’s goooo!"

In November, they made their last public appearance at the Lakers game, sitting courtside as the team competed against the Toronto Raptors.

Two years ago, "Extra" spoke with Jessica, who revealed the secret to their marriage, saying, "Communication is key.”

She pointed out, “We were actually together for four years before we got married, so it will be almost 20 [years]… since I was 21.”

“It’s wild… because you get to sort of like look back at all the memories you’ve created together,” Alba added.