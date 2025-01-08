Getty Images

Jessica Alba, 43, and husband Cash Warren, 45, have reportedly called it quits after 16 years of marriage, TMZ reports.

A source told the outlet that Jessica and Cash recently separated and are about to move forward with a formal divorce filing.

The couple has been the subject of split rumors after Jessica was spotted several times without a wedding ring.

Her recent Instagram about 2025 also had people wondering about the state of their marriage.

She wrote, “Gratitude. Here's to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love. Sending hugs to everyone going through it- cheers to 2025 and even more love to come! Let’s goooo!"

They tried to dispel the rumors, stepping out together at Universal Studios Hollywood days ago.

Along with posting a family photo, she wrote, “The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7️⃣ year old, Hayes! 🎂🎊🎟️🎢🥳 Thank you for having us, @unistudios 🫶🏽.”

Alba also shared Christmas photos that included Warren.

She wrote, “Happy Holidays from our familia to yours 🫶🏽🤍💫.”

In November, they made their last public appearance at the Lakers game, sitting courtside as the team competed against the Toronto Raptors.

Jessica and Cash share three minor kids: Honor, Haven and Hayes.

Just last year, the couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. She gushed, “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren.”

Jessica went on, "I’m proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

In 2022, "Extra" spoke with Jessica, who revealed the secret to their marriage, saying, "Communication is key.”

She pointed out, “We were actually together for four years before we got married, so it will be almost 20 [years]… since I was 21.”

“It’s wild… because you get to sort of like look back at all the memories you’ve created together,” Alba added.