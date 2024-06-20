Why Jessica Alba Is ‘Really Proud’ of 16-Year-Old Daughter Honor (Exclusive)

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

After a break from the big screen, Jessica Alba is back and bringing her action star skills along for the thrill ride in “Trigger Warning.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Jessica about what brought her back to acting and her daughter Honor.

Alba recently posted a sweet Instagram about Honor, who turned 16 earlier this month.

In her Instagram post, Jessica praised Honor, writing, “I’m so so proud of you for choosing what feels right vs what’s cool.”

She told Melvin, “She does do that and has done that since she was small, and it's hard I think with peer pressure and all of that, but she has found a way to stay true to herself and I’m really proud of her for doing that.”

Alba admitted, “I can't say that for myself… I feel like I definitely succumb to various pressures to mold and fit in, but she has always stayed pretty true to herself and her truth.”

When asked where Honor got her strong characteristics from, Jessica answered, “I think her father and I have set the stage to really support her and what her soul really is and her true essence, and I think when you have that support system, you don’t doubt yourself as much. And not that our parents didn’t, I just don’t know if there was as much information out there about how to parent better, you know? What works and what doesn’t. And now we’re inundated with that information.”

In her post, Jessica also raved about Honor’s ability to prioritize her mental health.

Alba elaborated, “Her mental wellness is everything and she’s really very verbal about it. We’ve never given it too much weight or no weight at all. We just allowed it to breathe and allowed her to feel what that means for her as she’s going through it, as we all do, all the changes and hormones and the friends and the dynamics and the stages of life.”

Jessica took a break from acting for five years, but what brought her back?

She shared, “I've always loved action! When I started it was the genre that I loved the most, action and comedy and being able to do an action movie and really do it the way that I feel like I can bring some of my flavor to the table, where it doesn't feel like it’s just like it was written for a man but they switched it over to a woman. You really feel that feminine fierceness throughout.”

In “Trigger Warning,” Alba plays a special forces commando seeking justice.

For her role, she did “a few months of training,” adding, “I would say it was very humbling in the beginning. Just, like, moving around and learning choreography. And then I worked with many different knives.”

“Just learning how to do hand to hand combat and fight with knives and I'm so literal,” Alba added. “I’m like, ‘Where exactly am I hitting?’ or ‘Where is this stabbing?’, like, ‘What organ is this piercing?’ or ‘What tendon is this taking out?’ For me, I need to know what it was doing in order to feel connected to it.”

Jessica hopes that women will be able to see themselves in her character Parker. She explained, “I think any woman or man who feels like there are these like bigger powers that control everything and can get away with doing bad stuff, being able to have a hero and just knowing how capable we are and if everyone sort of works as team, you can fight this negative energy or this darkness. So, I think that’s kind of the metaphor here is good people can win in the end.”

When Mel brought up that her character honors her inner intuition, Jessica quipped, “The gut instinct and intuition, which is something women are really good at! Not that men aren't, but I just know a lot of women who are really good.”

Jessica has that intuition with her own kids! She shared, “I would wake up and I would just wait at their door, or I’d wait really close to their crib, and then their eyes would pop open and they would start crying. I’d be like, ‘Alright let's go!’”