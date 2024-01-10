Why Jessica Alba Went to Therapy with Daughter Honor

Instagram

Jessica Alba is all about mental health!

In Real Simple’s “Feelings” issue, Alba opened up about why she decided to go to therapy with her oldest daughter Honor, 15.

She shared, “Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff. And I was like, ‘I don’t want to live like this. This is not fun.’

“I didn’t want us to have a wedge between us. As her mother, when I say something, she’s going to hear it as an argument or as me trying to control her. I wanted there to be someone who could explain things in a way I couldn’t,” she noted. “What I said to Honor was, ‘I want to be a better parent to you, and this is your forum to basically talk about everything that gets on your nerves that I do.’”

The therapy sessions were an eye-opening experience for Alba. She admitted, “It put me in check. Like, ‘Yeah, I totally do that. And I’m sorry. I’m going to work on that.’ It gave her a little bit of perspective too — that I’m not the bad guy; I’m just being a parent.”

She went on, “She’ll come out the other side of it, and I’ll still be here. I just wanted to get to that point, and it worked. And the therapist allowed me to see that it’s natural for kids to disagree with their parents and as a parent, it’s not always about being right or rational in that moment.”

Jessica pointed out that it’s been a “process,” stressing, “I’m not perfect.”

Aside from Honor, Alba is also a mom to daughter Haven, 12, and son Hayes, 6.

Jessica and her husband Cash Warren recently celebrated Hayes’ birthday with a family trip to Disneyland.

Along with a series of photos, Jessica wrote on Instagram, “Celebrating Hayesie’s birthday with the homies @disneyland! ☺️🎟️🎢🫶🏽 #Disneyland #ThisIs6.”