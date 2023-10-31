Paris Hilton & Jessica Alba Channel Britney Spears & More Celeb Halloween Costumes!

Getty Images

Halloween festivities are in full swing, and the stars are here for it!

We’re rounding up the best celeb costumes, from Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba channeling Britney Spears to Savannah Guthrie and Kelly Ripa dressing up as Taylor Swift.

Jennifer Hudson kept the music theme going with her “50 Years of Hip Hop” celebration. Hudson paid tribute to Missy Elliott with a performance of “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).”

Jennifer Hudson Show

Plus, we’re taking you inside the star-studded Casamigos Halloween bash, where Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber dressed up as Sandy and Danny from “Grease.” Their daughter Kaia channeled ‘60s fashion icon Edie Sedgwick and her boyfriend Austin Butler was a spot-on Andy Warhol.