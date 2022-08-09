Jessica Alba’s Secret to Her 15-Year Marriage with Cash Warren (Exclusive)

Getty

Jessica Alba is a Hollywood star, wife, mother to three, and a business mogul with her billion-dollar baby and beauty empire, the Honest Company.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Jessica about how she balances it all, plus the secret to her marriage to husband Cash Warren.

Of how she juggles it all, Alba said, “I didn’t really know how important it was, self-care, until COVID. I really learned that burnout is around the corner if you don’t take care of yourself and take time for yourself.”

Jessica noted the importance of “forcing” time for yourself.

Alba starts her day with some meditation, which she calls a “mindful kind of routine.”

Jessica also opened up about her healthy marriage to Cash, stressing that “communication is key.”

She pointed out, “We were actually together for four years before we got married, so it will be almost 20 [years]… since I was 21.”

“It’s wild… because you get to sort of like look back at all the memories you’ve created together,” Alba added.

Speaking of partnerships, Alba has joined forces with Nintendo Switch on an ad campaign featuring her dad and her daughters.

She commented, “It’s cool because they have these very physical games now and my two daughters and my husband and I can play, or my dad will come over and play with the girls and we have a family competition.”

As for what her daughters think of their famous mom, Jessica said, “They think it’s embarrassing… Every time I try to show them like, ‘Hey, you know, I did this or that,’ they want nothing to do [with it]. They are like, ‘Why do you have to convince me that you’re cool?’”

Jessica did score some cool mom points with her gone-viral TikTok dance video with Zac Efron.

Alba dished, “When I did it, they were like, ‘Mom, that’s so embarrassing.’ Then after, they were like, ‘That was just the best video you did.’”

Will Jessica’s kids follow in her footsteps with acting, business, or TikToking?