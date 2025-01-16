Instagram

Bruce Willis has kept a low profile since his dementia diagnosis, but he’s stepping out for an important reason!

On Thursday, Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis posted a video of him showing gratitude to police officers in Los Angeles.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service.’ Yesterday was no different ❤️🤍💙"

In response to the video, Bruce’s daughter Tallulah Willis commented, “This makes my heart so freaking full.”

Months ago, “Extra” spoke with Bruce’s daughter Rumer Willis, who gave an update on the “Die Hard” actor.

Along with calling him “wonderful,” Rumer shared, “He’s doing so good. I got to go over and see him today, which was so lovely and so nice to see him with my daughter and just go over and give love.”

She added, “As a family, especially my sisters and I, we’re just so grateful for the love that comes at him. I think it is such a reflection of who he is.”

In early 2023, Bruce’s loved ones revealed that he had been diagnosed with dementia. They said, “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

The letter continued, “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.