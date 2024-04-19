John Travolta on Missing Bruce Willis at ‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th-Anniversary Event (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Pulp Fiction” is one of the most iconic films of all time, and its 30th-anniversary event was every bit as legendary!

On Thursday, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with star John Travolta and his daughter Ella on the red carpet at the TCM Classic Film Festival 2024, which honored the Quentin Tarantino movie with a star-studded screening.

John said he was missing his beloved co-star and friend Bruce Willis, who is battling frontotemporal dementia.

Travolta said, “I do miss him. I'll always miss him. He's still here and his daughter is here to represent him, just like my daughter is here to represent me. Bruce and I go way back — we did ‘Look Who’s Talking’ together, so by the time we did ‘Pulp Fiction,’ we were in a groove.”

John was referencing Bruce’s daughter Tallulah Willis, who was there with her stepmom Emma Willis in his honor.

John also revealed his favorite moments from working together on “Pulp Fiction” with Bruce, saying, “When I called hum ‘Punchy,’ the world watching John Travolta call him ‘Punchy’ when he has his whole lineage of action-hero stuff. It was really fun, even when he had to kill me when I was on the toilet.”

Travolta said he couldn’t believe it was already 30 years since they made the movie, noting, “I can't. Yet, I can. Because it feels like no time. L.A. doesn't age really from the time I came here when I was 18 years old till now, so in some ways it feels like no time, and yet it matches the classic vibe the movie has — timeless.”

How many times has John seen the movie? He answered, “Twice in Cannes on the big screen… Four times. Tonight will be the fifth.”

Ella said she loves the movie! “I couldn’t wait to see the movie… I was in awe. I loved it. It's one of my favorite movies, for sure.”

While Ella is a film buff, there’s “no room” to critique his performances. She explained, “I never feel the need to, but I always go to him for advice for auditions.”

John added, “I'm having fun being the off-camera actor for her auditions. It's great.”

The best advice that Travolta could give his daughter: “Use your environment.”

One of the most memorable scenes in “Pulp Fiction” allowed to John show off his iconic dance moves.