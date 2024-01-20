Prince Harry Teases John Travolta for 'Dining Out' on Famous Dance with Princess Diana

Getty Images

Prince Harry used an appearance to collect an award to playfully razz John Travolta for frequently telling the story of his iconic dance with Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana!

Hello! magazine reports that Harry, who was honored with a Living Legends of Aviation medal at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in L.A. Friday night, joked that Travolta has been "dining out" on the story for years, after Travolta referenced it in his intro of Harry.

Attendee Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe recalled that Travolta referred to the 1985 dance at the Reagan White House as one of the "highlights of my life."

"John Travolta presented the award and he referred to the dance with his mother Princess Diana, [when] Prince Harry was 1 years old, so he's like, 'Now I see you again under a new circumstance, on a new stage,'" Schaumburg-Lippe told the outlet. "That was very touching and very sweet because we all remember how gorgeous the dance was of John Travolta and Princess Diana, and now Princess Diana's son is getting an award from John Travolta.

"It was the cutest, most touching moment and it's a moment of history and I love it – it was beautiful to watch."

"This is nice," was the response of the Duke of Sussex to Travolta's comments. "Thank you, Captain John. Don't go running away."

He went on to tease that Travolta had told "everybody here" about the dance, and said Travolta would continue "dining out on that."

It was all in good fun at an event at which everyone's spirits were flying high.

Along with Prince Harry — who attended solo — Lauren Sánchez was also honored, attending with good friend Catherine Hardwicke, the director of "Twilight."