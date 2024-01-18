Prince William Visits Kate Middleton in the Hospital After Her Surgery

Getty Images

Prince William paid a visit to Kate Middleton on Thursday as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The royal was photographed behind the wheel of a car as he left the London Clinic. The Telegraph reported he was seen driving away around 12:30 p.m. local time.

The paper adds that Prince William will spend as much time with Kate as possible during her hospitalization.

A People magazine source adds that the princess is "doing well" amid her recovery.

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace shared that Kate had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery."

The statement, posted on X, said, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

It was also noted, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

Some of her canceled engagements could be rescheduled. The statement said, “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

According to People magazine, Kate’s medical issues are noncancerous.

The magazine adds that the Princess of Wales will stay in Windsor as she recovers, and that Prince William will scale back his own responsibilities as he helps care for her and to help with their three children.

Middleton’s last royal appearance was on Christmas, as she walked to church with William, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

In other royal medical news, King Charles III, 75, will have surgery next week for an enlarged prostate.

NBC News reports Buckingham Palace released a statement, calling it a “corrective surgery.”