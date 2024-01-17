Kate Middleton Undergoes Surgery, Cancels Public Duties Until After Easter

Getty Images

Kate Middleton is on the mend after undergoing surgery at The London Clinic.

Kensington Palace shared the news Wednesday calling it a “planned abdominal surgery."

The statement, posted on X, said, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

It was also noted, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

Some of her canceled engagements could be rescheduled. The statement said, “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

According to People, Kate’s medical issues are non-cancerous.

The magazine adds that the Princess of Wales will stay in Windsor as she recovers and that Prince William will scale back his own responsibilities as he helps care for her and to help with their three children.