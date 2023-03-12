John Travolta Chokes Up Honoring Olivia Newton-John During Oscars In Memoriam

Getty Images

John Travolta got emotional at the Oscars this year, introducing the In Memoriam segment of the show with a tribute to friend Olivia Newton-John.

The actor teared up as he said, “They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and become dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.”

“Hopelessly Devoted to You” is the Oscar-nominated song Newton-John sang in their 1978 movie “Grease.”

She played Sandy in the mega movie musical opposite Travolta’s character Danny, and the two — who also acted in “Two of a Kind” in 1983 — remained friends.

Olivia died in August, some 30 years after she began her battle with cancer. She was 73.

After she passed away, Travolta shared a photo of Olivia with the caption, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

In March 2019, Olivia opened up to “Extra's” Renee Bargh about almost turning down the role of Sandy. “I was 29 — I was worried I was too old. I had to be 17 or whatever it was and I was like, 'I can't play 17.'” It was Travolta who persuaded her to take the role. She shared, “I mean, how do you say no to that? He walks up the driveway with those blue eyes and I go, 'Okay, whatever it is!'”