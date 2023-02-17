SplashNews

Olivia Newton John’s daughter Chloe is missing her mother after the iconic singer and actress died in August 2022 following a decades-long battle with cancer.

Chloe Lattanzi, alongside Olivia’s widower John Easterling, opened up to “Today” show host Hoda Kotb.

Revealing her mother’s last words to her, Chloe said, “The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,’” adding, “And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

Chloe, the daughter of Olivia and her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, went on, “I love my mom more than anything. She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”

The support of Newton-John’s fans has been a “life raft” for Chloe. “It has felt like a big hug from the universe,” she said. “And I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection.”

Easterling also shared, “Every day, I miss Olivia terribly. And yet every day I’m really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being.”

John, who said he still speaks out loud to his late wife, went on, “She had the willpower, even in her most difficult times, to really bring in the light and to bring in the love. And she was who she was all the way through.”

He’s now found a way to honor her. “A guy I was flying with said, ‘You know, John, when you’re lucky enough to have found your true soulmate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both,’” he said. “And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and gave a way forward.”

“Today” also announced that Olivia’s “Jolene” duet with Dolly Parton will debut today.