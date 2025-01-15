Getty Images

"General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed last year by men attempting to steal his catalytic converter in Los Angeles.

Now, two of the men involved in his death have been sentenced, according to court records.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Frank Olano to five years and eight months in prison for being an accessory after the fact, receiving stolen property, and three counts of possession of a firearm.

The sentencing comes nearly three months after he entered a no-contest plea.

Another defendant, Leonel Gutierrez, also received his sentenced today, getting four years after pleading guilty to charges of attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement in September.

Robert Barceleau and Sergio Estrada were also arrested on murder charges, but they have pleaded not guilty. Both are due in court on January 22.

Wactor was killed in a 3 a.m. shooting on the streets of Los Angeles in May. He was walking to his car with friend Anita Joy after a bartending shift.

Months ago, “True Crime News” host Ana Garcia sat down with Johnny’s mother Scarlett Wactor for “Extra,” and the grieving mom described what happened that night.

She explained, “He and Anita Joy were walking to their cars. They were laughing and talking.”

Scarlett continued, “He noticed them and thought he was being towed. And so they were down at the wheel and he thought that's what they were doing. And he asked them... ‘Are you towing my car?’ And when the guy looked up and had a mask on, he immediately stepped back in front of Anita and put his hands down and out and the guy shot him point-blank in the heart.”

Ana asked, “He didn't get a chance to say anything?”