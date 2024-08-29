Johnny Wactor Murder Suspects Plead Not Guilty

Getty Images

“General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed in May 2024, and now two men charged with his murder have entered not guilty pleas.

Deadline reports the suspects were arraigned in Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday, with Judge Susan De Witt presiding over the case.

Robert Isaiah Barceleau, 18, who is charged with murder and the special-circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of an attempted robbery, entered a not guilty plea, as did Sergio Estrada, 18, who is also facing a murder charge, but without the special-circumstance allegation.

Frank Olano, 22, is charged with accessory after the fact, receiving stolen property, and three counts of possession of a firearm. He also entered a not guilty plea.

Leonel Gutierrez’s attorney reportedly stated that his 18-year-old client would plead guilty. He is expected to enter his plea on September 11. Gutierrez is facing charges of attempted robbery and grand theft by embezzlement. The teen has posted a $120,000 bond and is no longer behind bars.

A preliminary hearing for Barceleau, Estrada and Olano is set for October 16.

Wactor was killed in a 3 a.m. shooting on the streets of Los Angeles in May. He was walking to his car with friend Anita Joy after a bartending shift.

“True Crime News” host Ana Garcia sat down with Johnny’s mother Scarlett Wactor for “Extra,” and the grieving mom described what happened that night.

She explained, “He and Anita Joy were walking to their cars. They were laughing and talking.”

Scarlett continued, “He noticed them and thought he was being towed. And so they were down at the wheel and he thought that's what they were doing. And he asked them... ‘Are you towing my car?’ And when the guy looked up and had a mask on, he immediately stepped back in front of Anita and put his hands down and out and the guy shot him point-blank in the heart.”

Ana asked, “He didn't get a chance to say anything?”