Johnny Wactor’s Mother Wants Alleged Killers to Get Life Without Parole (Exclusive)

Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown L.A. in May, and now two men have been formally charged with murder.

In a press release on Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Robert Barceleau, 18, was charged with “one count of murder with special circumstances of murder during an attempted robbery and personal use of a firearm; one count of attempted robbery with personal use of a firearm; and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.”

That special circumstance could mean a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Barceleau if he’s convicted.

In addition, Sergio Estrada, 18, was charged with “one count of murder with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm; one count of attempted robbery with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm; and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.”

Estrada could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, according to the release.

Two other men received lesser charges.

Leonel Gutierrez, 18, was charged with “one count of attempted robbery with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm; and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm.”

Frank Olano, 22, was charged with “one count of accessory after the fact to murder; one count of receiving stolen property; and three counts of being a felon with a firearm.”

If convicted, Olano faces five years, eight months in prison, while Gutierrez faces four years, eight months.

Johnny’s friends and family gathered downtown for a press conference this morning, ahead of the news, calling for the city of L.A. to take the strongest action possible against Johnny’s alleged killers.

Also ahead of the announcement, “True Crime News” host Ana Garcia spoke with Wactor’s mother Scarlett for “Extra.” Scarlett was worried that California law would allow the alleged killers to be “eligible for parole,” adding, “which I don’t like.”

At the time, she was willing to take the case to federal court. “This is what I’m going to be asking for because then they can get life without parole,” she said.

Wactor was killed in a 3 a.m. shooting on the streets of Los Angeles in May. He was walking to his car with friend Anita Joy after a bartending shift. Police reportedly tied the suspects to the crime after fingerprints were found on a floor jack they allegedly used while trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Johnny’s longtime friend Micah Parker spoke with “Extra,” remembering the “General Hospital” actor. Micah said, “I don’t understand why the good ones are taken,” adding, “He was selfless. He’d be the first one to be there to help you out when no one else would.”

Parker had a message to whomever gunned down his friend: “Johnny had a lot to life to live and you robbed that from humanity and you should be ashamed of yourself and you should pay the consequences.”

Micah and Scarlett have been fighting for justice for Johnny and are joining forces to create a foundation to help victims’ families.

Scarlett explained, “I’m just amazed at how you feel powerless; you don’t get answers.”

She continued, “It’s so much more difficult when someone’s murdered. And he was single, so he didn’t have a spouse, didn’t have a roommate, so you have to get in places and prove things.”

Scarlett and Micah are also working together to create Johnny’s Law, which would help employees working late hours.

Scarlett said, “To make sure that employees working at midnight or after they get off... they need to have provided, protected, guarded parking.”

Micah claimed, “They were promised secured parking. And they were not given that. So that led them to walk down the street at 3 a.m.”

But first, they are preparing for Johnny’s birthday on August 31, when he would have turned 38.

Scarlett said, “We’re just going to have some of his friends over, play some games, eat some food and tell some Johnny stories.”

Micah will, of course, be following news stories about upcoming court hearings and he’ll be pushing for the harshest sentence possible.