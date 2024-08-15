There is a big break in the murder of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor.

Getty Images

ABC News reports the Los Angeles Police Department served search warrants early Thursday morning and is making “multiple arrests.”

According to TMZ, the LAPD believes Florencia 13 gang members was involved, and that fingerprints helped crack the case.

Wactor was murdered in a brazen 3 a.m. shooting on the streets of Los Angeles in May. He was walking to his car with friend Anita Joy after a bartending shift at Level 8.

Anita told “Extra” after the arrest reports, “We are all in knots just hoping and praying these are the right guys, arrests are made, and convictions take place.”

Since the murder, Johnny’s family has been fighting for justice.

This week, “True Crime News” host Ana Garcia sat down with Wactor’s mother Scarlett for “Extra.”

Still reeling from the shooting, Scarlett was emotional telling Ana, “If they were to catch them, it would just be so much easier to have closure.”

Scarlett said of the authorities, “They do say, ‘We're going to get them.’ And I have no choice but to believe them.”

She told Ana that justice looks like, “Life without parole. No chance of parole.”