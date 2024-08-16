Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested four men in connection with Johnny Wactor’s murder.

NBC News reports Robert Barceleau, 18; Leonel Gutierrez, 18; and Sergio Estrada, 18, were taken into custody on suspicion of murder, while Frank Olano, 22, was arrested as an accessory to the crime.

Jail records show that each of the men had their bail set at $2 million.

LAPD told NBC News in a statement that police executed search warrants in L.A., which led to the discovery of evidence and the arrests.

It is unknown if they have obtained lawyers.

Following the news, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass posted on X, “I want to thank LAPD for their partnership and hard work on this case as well as their continued efforts to keep Angelenos safe and to bring justice to victims of violence. Now, we must ensure that those who are responsible for this brazen and heinous act are held fully accountable.

Wactor was murdered in a 3 a.m. shooting on the streets of Los Angeles in May. He was walking to his car with friend Anita Joy after a bartending shift at Level 8. According to NBC News, police believe he interrupted a catalytic converter theft.

As news spread that police were making arrests in the case, Anita told “Extra,” “We are all in knots just hoping and praying these are the right guys, arrests are made, and convictions take place.”

Since the murder, Johnny’s family has been fighting for justice.

This week, “True Crime News” host Ana Garcia sat down with Wactor’s mother Scarlett for “Extra.”

Still reeling from the shooting, Scarlett was emotional, telling Ana, “If they were to catch them, it would just be so much easier to have closure.”

Scarlett said of the authorities, “They do say, ‘We're going to get them.’ And I have no choice but to believe them.”

She told Ana that justice looks like, “Life without parole. No chance of parole.”