Getty Images

Pope Francis died on Monday at 88, and now his last words and final moments have been revealed by the Vatican press office.

It was previously revealed by the Vatican that the pontiff, who had recently been hospitalized with pneumonia, died after suffering “a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.”

The day before he died, the Pope met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance briefly. He also attended Mass at Saint Peter’s Square, where he gave his annual Easter address through Cardinal Angelo Comastri.

Afterward, he wanted to take one final ride in his popemobile. The press office shared in a statement, “Once in St. Peter's Square, he embraced the crowd, especially the children, since this was his first ride after being discharged from Gemelli hospital, as well as the last outing among the faithful of his life.”

The statement continued, “Tired but content, the Pope afterwards thanked his personal healthcare assistant, saying, ‘Thank you for bringing me back to the Square.’”

The Vatican noted, “He spoke those words to Massimiliano Strappetti, the nurse who, according to the Pope himself, once saved his life by suggesting colon surgery, and whom the Holy Father later appointed in 2022 as his personal healthcare assistant.”

Strappetti was by the Pope’s side for his 38-day stay in the hospital and around the clock after he returned home to Casa Santa Marta.

Following the Easter celebration, Pope Francis “rested on Sunday afternoon and had a quiet dinner.”

The press release stated that Monday morning “around 5:30 a.m., the first signs of the sudden illness appeared, prompting an immediate response from those keeping watch over him.

“Around an hour later, after making a gesture of farewell with his hand to Mr. Strappetti, lying in bed in his second-floor apartment at the Casa Santa Marta, the Pope fell into a coma.”

The Vatican continued, “According to those who were with him in his final moments, he did not suffer. It all happened quickly.”

His death was described as “discreet” and “almost sudden,” with no “long suffering or public alarm.”

People magazine reports that the Pope's body is currently lying in an open casket in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta.