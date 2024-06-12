Johnny Wactor’s Brother Talks ‘Numbing Rage’ Amid Call for Justice (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“General Hospital” star Johnny Wactor was killed in downtown Los Angeles 17 days ago, and still no arrests have been made.

Today, his brother Grant Wactor and hundreds of others gathered at the exact spot where he was shot, rallying for justice.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Grant and asked what it felt like to set foot where the tragedy occurred.

“It’s a lot,” he said. “It’s a numbing rage and sadness, but it is also hard to process and comprehend any of it.”

He went on, “You don’t want any life taken, but it just hurts, especially when it is your brother, and someone you love and someone who was pure of heart.”

He said of the rally, “It is beautiful to see all the help and all the love that he has,” adding he wasn’t surprised by the turnout.

Grant said of the investigation, “We’re being patient. They are in contact with us and they answer our calls… They are very supportive.” The rally was just to show that loved ones will be active “through the entirety of the process.”

We also spoke with Johnny’s co-worker Anita Joy, who was with him that night when they came upon alleged car thieves.

Johnny had stepped between her and the gunman, and she shared, “There was zero warning. Zero flash of a gun, anything like that. I just hear this pop, this loud gunshot. It was literally milliseconds and Johnny was still in the process of figuring out what is even happening and he gets shot and the guy jumps in the car and speeds away.”