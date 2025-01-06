Days after her director husband Jeff Baena died by suicide, Aubrey Plaza is breaking her silence.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, Aubrey said, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

On Sunday, Plaza skipped the Golden Globes, despite being announced as a presenter last week.

Though Aubrey wasn’t there, Jeff was mentioned in “The Brutalist” director Brady Corbet’s acceptance speech after he won Best Director at the star-studded ceremony.

Brady wrapped his winning speech by saying, “Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.”

Plaza and Baena had been a couple since 2011, but she kept their relationship out of the public eye.