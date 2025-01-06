Celebrity News January 06, 2025
Aubrey Plaza Speaks Out About Husband Jeff Baena’s Death
Days after her director husband Jeff Baena died by suicide, Aubrey Plaza is breaking her silence.
In a statement obtained by People magazine, Aubrey said, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”
On Sunday, Plaza skipped the Golden Globes, despite being announced as a presenter last week.
Though Aubrey wasn’t there, Jeff was mentioned in “The Brutalist” director Brady Corbet’s acceptance speech after he won Best Director at the star-studded ceremony.
Brady wrapped his winning speech by saying, “Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.”
Plaza and Baena had been a couple since 2011, but she kept their relationship out of the public eye.
She revealed they were husband and wife in a 2021 Instagram post about their film “Spin Me Round,” writing, “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble 😈 excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar@sordociego@lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!! 🇮🇹 ❤️.”