Aubrey Plaza on ‘Agatha’ Fight Scene; Joe Locke Says Teen ‘Gets Cooler’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Joe Locke are dishing on their new Marvel series “Agatha All Along," which is set after the events of "WandaVision."

“Extra” spoke with Patti, Aubrey, and Joe, who recently received a lot of love of D23 while promoting the show.

Aubrey called it a “wild” experience, adding, “Way more people than I thought — 18,000 people, they said.”

She suffered a nasty knee injury recently, but it hasn’t stopped Plaza from taking part in the press tour for the show.

She shared, “I tore my ACL playing basketball, so I’m awaiting surgery. I got the old leg here, she’s doing all right.”

Aubrey also joked she’s going from “brat summer” to “witch fall” since she’s playing a witch in “Agatha All Along.” She quipped, "I am witch."

Plaza had fun playing a villain, saying, “I got to tap in to, like, a really big part of myself, really. The show, I think, is all about getting your powers back and tapping in to your power, so it was great. I loved the costumes that Daniel Selon created, and I think that also kind of, like, added to the feeling of being in your full power."

In the first episode, Aubrey filmed an intense fight scene with Kathryn Hahn.

She admitted, “Honestly, we didn’t have much preparation, but we had an amazing stunt team. We had stunt doubles that were badass, you know. Kathryn and I went and, you know, worked with them and they’re just so good at what they do. It was, like, all done very safe, but we were able to kind of go as far as we wanted to go. Then there were certain things that I was like, 'I'm not gonna do that. You get in there, girl, and I'll just... yeah.'"

She added, "It was fun to also have the practical effects that we had so when you're doing certain moves, you can actually feel the wind, you know, coming out of you. You can feel the power coming out of you. That part was really cool."

Joe talked about his character Teen, who helps Agatha break free of her spell, teasing that he gets “cooler” as the show goes on.

When asked about Teen bringing a lightness to the show, Joe slyly noted, "For now."

Patti is a Broadway legend and got to sing for the show. She dished, “I grew up in choruses… There’s something about the blending of voices for me that is so moving… as opposed to just being a soloist and having backup… I was really happy when we were singing together.”