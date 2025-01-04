Jeff Baena's Cause of Death Confirmed

On Saturday, it was reported that Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, had been found dead the day before. Now, authorities are confirming his cause of death.

Deadline reports the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner states the 47-year-old filmmaker's death was suicide by hanging.

"Parks & Recreation" and "The White Lotus" star Plaza, 40, has not released any statements about his tragic passing.

Born June 29, 1977, in Miami, Baena got his big break writing with filmmaker David O. Russell, including on the star-studded offbeat comedy "I Heart Huckabees" (2004).

Baena's directorial projects included "Life After Beth" (2014), in which he directed Plaza; "Joshy" (2016); "The Little Hours" (2017); and "Horse Girl" (2020).

The couple, showcasing their deadpan humor, offered their "closet picks" of movies for Criterion in 2017 — watch here. In 2021, Baena created the anthology series "Cinema Toast" for Showtime, which became Plaza's directorial debut.

Plaza and Baena had been a couple since 2011, but she kept their relationship out of the public eye.