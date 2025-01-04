Aubrey Plaza's Husband, Filmmaker Jeff Baena, Dies by Suicide at 47

Getty Images

Actress Aubrey Plaza's husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, has been found dead at 47. TMZ reports law enforcement believes he died by suicide.

The body of Baena, who directed his wife in the zombie film "Life After Beth" in 2014, was found Friday morning by an assistant. Law enforcement investigated and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Plaza, 40, known for her work on "Parks & Recreation," "The White Lotus," and many other shows and films, has not commented on the tragedy.

Born June 29, 1977, in Miami, Baena got his big break writing with filmmaker David O. Russell, including on the star-studded offbeat comedy "I Heart Huckabees" (2004).

Along with "Life After Beth," his other directorial projects included "Joshy" (2016), "The Little Hours" (2017), and "Horse Girl" (2020).

The couple, showcasing their deadpan humor, offered their "closet picks" of movies for Criterion in 2017 — watch here. In 2021, Baena created the anthology series "Cinema Toast" for Showtime, which became Plaza's directorial debut.

Plaza and Baena had been a couple since 2011, but she kept their relationship out of the public eye.