‘Squid Game’: Lee Jung-jae on Gi-Hun’s Guilt & Quest for Justice in S2 (Exclusive)

No Ju-han/Netflix

Lee Jung-jae and Lee Seo-hwan are dishing on Season 2 of their hit show “Squid Game,” which earned a Best Television Series — Drama Golden Globe nom before it even dropped!

“Extra” sat down with Jung-jae, who described his character Seong Gi-hun as a “changed man with a sense of duty” after Season 1.

Jung-jae explained through a translator, “He felt this immense sense of guilt and he is traumatized, so in Season 2, he is determined to bring the people behind the game to justice and put an end to all the atrocities that is happening. He knows that there will still be people playing the games and he wants to save all of them.”

Jung-jae also spoke about “Squid Game’s” message about money not being able to buy happiness.

He commented, “Frankly speaking, I think we have more people now who believe that money can buy happiness, but what I think is really important is how you can use your limited time to spend with their loved ones and make yourself happy. I think ‘Squid Game’ poses the question about what really makes you happy.”

Jung-jae also believes altruism is a central theme in the show, saying, “To look back on yourself and see if you’re going the right way.”

Seo-hwan teased his character, Player 390/Park Jung-bae, who is a former co-worker of Jung-jae.

He said, "They went on a strike together and they both got fired. Then they were put in very hard places. His wife and kid left him, he is a very lonely man, suffering from a mid-life crisis, and then he sees his friend in the game after years and they become two good friends who can rely on each other until the very end.”

Plus, both guys revealed which game from the show they would play — if there was no risk of death, of course!

Jung-jae quipped, “If I don’t die, I can play any of them!”

Seo-hwan answered, “The Glass Bridge if I don’t die. I could run and make everyone move.”