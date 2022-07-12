‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Reacts to His Emmy Nomination

Netflix

On Tuesday, Lee Jung-jae earned his first Emmy nomination for his role in “Squid Game.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Lee about his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination, as well as teasing the upcoming season!

Lee was humble about his nomination, calling it “unexpected.” He added, “This is a milestone moment, a historical moment in my acting career and one of the most memorable experiences.”

“Squid Game” made history by becoming the first non-English drama series to be nominated.

Lee emphasized, “It is not only a personal honor, but we have 14 nominations… as a whole. I am hugely grateful to all the critics for seeing the potential in our show and also to the Emmys.”

Jung-jae was wide awake at 2 in the morning when he heard about the noms. He admitted, “I was really anxious. I was staying up the whole time.”

Jung-jae is planning to celebrate nominations with the “Squid Game” cast. He said, “Once we’re done with the interviews, we’re gonna get together through Zoom and share this exciting moment.”