February 27, 2022
‘Squid Game’ Stars React to SAG Award Wins
“Squid Game” castmates Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae celebrated their SAG wins with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage.
Ho-yeon won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, while Jung-jae took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. The show also won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.
Ho-yeon said she was just as shocked as she appeared onstage, and Jung-jae shared, “It's going to bring a lot of great joy to the audience in Korea as well as a lot of filmmakers in Korea.”
The actor added, “I'm extremely happy. I want to say there are a lot of great Korean films and TV shows just as great as ‘Squid Game,’ so I hope you all show a lot of love.”