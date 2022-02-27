‘Squid Game’ Stars React to SAG Award Wins

Getty Images

“Squid Game” castmates Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae celebrated their SAG wins with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour backstage.

Ho-yeon won for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, while Jung-jae took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. The show also won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

Ho-yeon said she was just as shocked as she appeared onstage, and Jung-jae shared, “It's going to bring a lot of great joy to the audience in Korea as well as a lot of filmmakers in Korea.”