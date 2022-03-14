Award Shows March 14, 2022
‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Reveals What Leonardo DiCaprio Said to Him
“Extra” spoke to the cast of “Squid Game” on the red carpet at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards!
During the chat, Lee Jung-jae revealed who their biggest celeb fan has been: Leonardo DiCaprio!
“He said that he really enjoyed it and despite the violence in it, because it looked really into the social issues of our day. He thought it was really well-made.”
They also reacted to all the love they are receiving in the U.S., with Park Hae-soo sharing, “We are trying to get used to it.”
The stars are hitting it big on the global level too, with HoYeon Jung saying she was recently recognized on the street in Paris, sharing, “They screamed my name,” and she couldn’t believe it. She insisted, “I don’t want to get used to” all the attention.