‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Reveals What Leonardo DiCaprio Said to Him

Getty Images

“Extra” spoke to the cast of “Squid Game” on the red carpet at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards!

During the chat, Lee Jung-jae revealed who their biggest celeb fan has been: Leonardo DiCaprio!

“He said that he really enjoyed it and despite the violence in it, because it looked really into the social issues of our day. He thought it was really well-made.”

They also reacted to all the love they are receiving in the U.S., with Park Hae-soo sharing, “We are trying to get used to it.”