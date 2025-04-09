Brandon Sklenar on Filming 'Emotional' '1923’ Finale: ‘I Miss It Already’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Brandon Sklenar was looking dapper at the L.A. premiere of his new date-night thriller “Drop” on Tuesday night.

“Extra” spoke with Brandon, who has been so busy promoting the film he hasn’t watched the epic finale of his TV series “1923”!

He said, “I haven’t seen it yet, but I hear it’s great. I know it felt great to film it and it was emotional and I miss it. I miss it already.”

As for having the two projects out at the same time, Sklenar shared, “It’s fantastic, yeah. The world works in mysterious ways, and I’m grateful for it.”

Brandon also raved about his “Drop” co-star Meghann Fahy taking on most the action, saying, “It’s really all on Meghann’s shoulders, and she crushed it. That girl absolutely crushed. It was her first time doing stunts, and I’m really proud of her. She nailed it.”

The flick features a twist that even Sklenar didn’t see coming! He shared, “For a thriller that takes place essentially in one location, especially my sort of character's perspective, it just read so fast on the page, and I feel like it’s a toss-back to older thrillers and suspense thrillers that we just don’t see anymore. I just love it. It was a movie that I wanted to see."

Brandon teased that the audience will “be on the edge of [their] seat” and urged people to “see it in a theater.”