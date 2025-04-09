Getty Images

Jon Hamm spoke to “Extra” at the NYC premiere of his new series “Your Friends and Neighbors,” which was a date night for him and wife Anna Osceola on her birthday!

He came to the carpet straight from “Saturday Night Live” as he prepares to host for the fourth time.

Jon shared, “I had to come from the writer meetings and come here… I have to go from this to dinner with Lorne [Michaels] and the cast, and then I come back here and it's my wife's birthday tonight... It’s a busy couple of days.”

The star said of hosting, “It's a new cast. It's a cast that I've worked with, but I'm not super familiar with them. You know, I'm a fan of the show as much as anybody. I watch it every week. So, I'm looking forward to playing and having fun.”

He added of musical guest Lizzo, “I've seen her before. I was there when she did the show with Eddie Murphy. I love her work. She's a lovely person and funny. Hopefully, she'll get to do some sketches with us, too. So, we'll see. We'll see."

Hamm insisted, “Nothing’s been written yet.”

Jon and wife Anna, who met on "Mad Men," are working together again in “Your Friends and Neighbors,” and he explained how her role came about.

"My manager said that Jonathan [Tropper] was thinking about a part for her, and I said, 'Ask her. Good luck. It's up to her,'" Jon recalled. "But she picked it and really liked it and got it and did it, and she's wonderful in it. She looks great and it rounds out the ensemble really well. It's a very believable group of very wealthy people behaving poorly.”

Hamm’s character resorts to stealing from his wealthy neighbors after losing everything, and Jon confessed to some small-time thieving as a kid!

“I was a big candy thief,” he admitted. “I would go to 7-Eleven or the gas stations or whatever and just whatever was on the bottom row was like, it was usually like Atomic Fireballs and Bazooka gum. So, I wasn't going to break the bank.”