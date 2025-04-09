‘90 Day Fiancé’: Stevi’s Dad Takes Mahdi to Monster Truck Show (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from an all-new “90 Day Fiancé”!

In the clip, Stevi’s dad takes her fiancé Mahdi, who is from Iran, to a monster truck show in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Mahdi shares some culture shock in his confessional interview, saying he doesn’t feel like he fits in at all!

Mahdi says, “I think they are living in another world, and I’m just like an imposter among them.”

He was also unfamiliar with the American national anthem, even asking Stevi’s dad what song was playing. Mahdi recalled, “They started playing this song and everyone seemed to be loving it. I guess it’s, like, a popular American song.”