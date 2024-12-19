Getty Images

Taylor Swift celebrated the end of her Eras Tour and her 35th birthday with a bash in Kansas City!

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce threw the Eras-themed party, which was attended by his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, who have formed a close friendship with the pop icon.

In a post from the party, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wife Jo-Jo revealed that Travis was the mastermind behind it all, writing, “It was, a congratulations party. And a surprise from Trav."

Kelce's close pal Ross Travis posted photos from the party, writing on Instagram, “Epic night for an Epic run! 🕺🏽🪩”

For the fun shindig, Trav opted for a black tuxedo — the same look he wore onstage with Taylor in London — and Tay wore a black halter-neck dress from Balmain.

Brittany wore a silver shimmering dress and boots in honor of Taylor’s “Fearless” era. She posted a series of pics, writing, "My people."

Earlier this month, Taylor performed her final show of the tour at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

In her speech before "All Too Well," she explained, "I ended up putting out so much music so quickly that basically, I had to kind of think of a new way to do it, and I really hoped it would be something you would like, and I came up with this idea called the Eras tour. And then the craziest thing about this has been, and the reason this has been the longest tour I've ever done — I've never, ever done this many shows on a tour ever — is because you guys have made this into something completely unrecognizable from anything I've ever done in my life with your traditions, with your passion, with the way you care about this tour. It's unparalleled. I've never experienced anything like it."

Ahead of performing the final song “Karma,” she told the audience, “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras tour.”

She also gave one last nod to Travis, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." (Travis' Chiefs won over the Chargers as Taylor was onstage!)

Travis gave a shout-out to Taylor on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason.

He said, “Shout-out to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras tour has finally come to an end.”

Along with pointing out that more than “10 million people” came to the shows, Kelce added, “Shout-out to everybody that was a part of that show. Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything, but that was a full production, man. That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor.”