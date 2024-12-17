Jessica Simpson is heating things up in the studio!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Monday, Simpson posted a pic of herself wearing a fishnet bodysuit, which featured cutouts. She wore a satin miniskirt and crop top over the bodysuit, as well as a black blazer.

The photo appears to be taken at the studio since she is surrounded by musical instruments and sound equipment.

Jessica captioned the photo, “I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul 💿.”

Simpson is returning to her musical roots after more than a decade away. Her last original album “Do You Know” dropped in 2008.

Last year, Jessica teased her new music, telling “Extra” at the FN Achievement Awards, “Music is definitely coming. That's something that lights me up. I've been in Nashville writing. I just finished writing, now I'm going to be recording and then the world gets it.”

Over the past few years, Simpson has been busy building a billion-dollar company, her Jessica Simpson Collection, which is focused on clothing, shoes, accessories, and fragrance.

As Jessica prepares for her music comeback, she has been plagued by split rumors since she and her husband Eric Johnson have been spotted without their wedding rings on separate outings.