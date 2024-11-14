Jessica Simpson’s Husband Eric Johnson Spotted without Wedding Ring

Getty/Backgrid

Jessica Simpson, 44, and Eric Johnson’s marriage is making headlines following her cryptic Instagram post earlier this week.

Now, Eric, 45, was spotted without his wedding ring and a source tells People magazine their lives are going in separate directions.

The insider explained, "She's working on music and splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. Eric spends all of his time in L.A., where the kids go to school. Jess and Eric very much live separate lives."

Internet sleuths have been looking for proof of trouble in paradise, claiming Jessica hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring either. She also hasn’t posted about the former NFL player on her Instagram grid since September 2023.

At the time, Jessica celebrated his birthday, writing, "Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own…. We love youuuu.”

People notes that Jessica and Eric celebrated their daughter Birdie’s 5th birthday at Disneyland back in March, and Simpson posted about the trip on Instagram Stories.

What really got tongues wagging, however, was when Jessica shared an Instagram post a few days ago that said, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

Fans took to the comments asking if the update was about her marriage.

One user asked, “Is this j simp saying she’s single ?” Another wrote, “Sounds like a breakup album to me! It’s always been strange I felt like something was holding you back.”

Monday night, Ashlee was out to dinner with husband Evan Ross at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills when she was asked about Jessica and Eric.

A cameraman tells her fans are speculating Jessica might be hinting at divorce with her recent Instagram post.

He goes on to ask, “Do you know anything about it? Is that true, do you know?”

Ashlee simply replies, “No,” as she walks away.