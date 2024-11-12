Getty Images

Jessica Simpson had fans talking about her marriage after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram, and even her sister Ashlee was asked about the rumors. Watch the video below.

On Monday, Jessica shared the message, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic.

This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

Alongside the post, she shared a series of sultry photos of herself posing in a white dress, black coat and thigh-high boots.

Fans took to the comments asking if the update was about her marriage to Eric Johnson.

One user asked, “Is this j simp saying she’s single ?” Another wrote, “Sounds like a breakup album to me! It’s always been strange I felt like something was holding you back.”

Monday night, Ashlee was out to dinner with husband Evan Ross at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills when she was asked about Jessica and Eric.

A cameraman tells her fans are speculating Jessica might be hinting at divorce with her recent Instagram post.

He goes on to ask, “Do you know anything about it? Is that true, do you know?”

Ashlee simply replies, “No,” as she walks away.

Jessica and Eric wed in 2014 and share Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

Back in 2023, Simpson opened up to “Extra” about life with Eric.

She said that despite their busy family life, Jessica and Eric still “find time” for each other.

Jessica shared, “We can give each other an eye and be like, ‘Go to the next room.’ We’ll hang out for a bit and the kids are actually really cute about it… they go off and they hang out to give us some time together.”

She also opened up about making new music teasing she will “have some of my southern roots back while I am in the recording studio.”

As for how she feels to be back in the studio, Simpson admitted, “It gives me chills thinking about it because I know that whenever I open this big old trap of mine, a lot is going to come out and it’s going to be really powerful. I finally feel connected enough to my purpose in music, and I know exactly what it is I want to do. It’s very exciting.”