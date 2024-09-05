Instagram

Jessica Simpson’s kids are headed back to school!

The 44-year-old singer posted a rare carousel of photos with all three of her children, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, as they posed in their school uniforms.

Simpson wrote in the caption, “Maxwell, Ace and Birdie y’all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace ! Keep on showin’ up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year! I’m so very proud of y’all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow. 🤍”

Jessica, who shares the children with husband Eric Johnson, wore a lime green maxidress for the occasion, paired with leopard-print boots. She accessorized turquoise jewelry and bold sunglasses.

