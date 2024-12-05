Getty Images

Nick Lachey is a man of few words when it comes to his failed marriage to Jessica Simpson, but he’s making some rare comments about the relationship.

In an episode of “The Ultimatum” Season 3, Lachey told a contestant, “I, too, was previously married, divorced, so I understand the hurt, the scars that exist from that.”

Nick and Jessica were married for three years when they split in 2005.

After their split, Lachey found love with now-wife Vanessa, his love interest in his 2006 music video “What’s Left of Me.”

He emphasized while referencing Vanessa, “Don’t let your past define your future. What I truly always wanted in my life, which was to have a beautiful marriage and a beautiful family, if I hadn’t retained my belief in that, I wouldn’t have ever realized the beautiful life I have with this woman."

Vanessa referenced the beginnings of their relationship on “The Ultimatum” in 2022.

She said, “He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that sh*t very publicly and it was very hard for us. It wasn’t until the moment that he was like, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and I said, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and we truly committed to each other. We literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could.”

Nick and Vanessa, who tied the knot in 2011, are now parents of three kids.

In her 2021 memoir, Jessica shared her reaction to Nick moving on with Vanessa. She wrote in a diary entry, “So, Nick, you’re with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me. I’m saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own.”