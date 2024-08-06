Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Jessica Simpson is shutting down claims that she is drinking again!

On Monday, Simpson posted an Instagram photo of her son Ace in honor of his 11th birthday.

One Instagram user commented on the post, writing, “STOP DRINKING!”

Simpson responded to the post, writing, “I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family. Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way.”

The Instagram user then apologized.

In 2021, Simpson celebrated her sobriety with a shocking photo.

She wrote on Instagram, “This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

“Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor,” Simpson went on. “I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

The year before, Jessica released her memoir “Open Book,” which detailed her struggles with alcoholism.