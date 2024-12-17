Instagram

“Below Deck Down Under” star Jason Chambers, 52, is battling a dangerous skin cancer.

The reality star posted an Instagram video revealing he was diagnosed with melanoma.

Chambers shared, “Update on the biopsy I had. It came back with melanoma, but I’m in Australia. That was done in Bali. The Australian doctors, which are fantastic in Australia, they weren’t happy with what the indications told them to go to the stage two, which would be to cut out a bigger section and test the glands.”

He added, “So I’m waiting for the specimen to come from Bali, so it will be here this week, but I may not get in until after Christmas."

Chambers went on to urge viewers to take care of their skin.

“We have a heat wave coming this summer. Make sure you put a hat on.”

Jason explained, “I never used to wear sunscreen when I was on the boat. I used to put zinc on my nose, the reason being the chemicals. But there’s so many products out there that are chemical-free now, which is great."

“So, make sure you throw on some sunscreen, get some shade, and cover yourself up and enjoy your day out in the sun,” he said.

At one point, he stated that two out of three Australians suffer from melanoma, however, Australia's Cancer Council states that at least two out of three Australians will develop a type of skin cancer in their lifetime — not necessarily melanoma.

In his caption, Chambers doubled down on his comments about sun protection.

“For someone that spent their life in the sun, as a child playing sport to working on the ocean, I thought I was resistant to the damaging effects of the sun,” he wrote. “I love the sun and its health benefits are evident, but be wise and like everything in life, it’s all about balance, choose your battles.”

Chambers went on, “With a diagnosed melanoma biopsy, I now have an anxious wait and what I thought was a skin spot turned in just 6 months, early detection is the key.”