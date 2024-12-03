Kate Middleton Joins Prince William for Official Duties Amid Cancer Recovery

Getty Images

Kate Middleton is returning to her official royal duties as she continues to recover from cancer.

She joined Prince William in London on Tuesday to greet the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

People magazine reports Kate bundled up in a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat and Sahar Millinery hat, both in a burgundy that matched the Qatar flag. She completed the look with the late Queen Elizabeth’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings and her Japanese pearl choker necklace.

The state visit included a Horse Guards Parade, attended by King Charles, who arrived around noon in a limousine decorated in the U.K. and Qatar flags.

Queen Camilla did not attend the outdoor event after suffering from a chest infection. People magazine reports she was expected to attend a lunch with the Qatari royals after the parade.

Kate and William also joined a carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace where the lunch was taking place, along with a viewing of Royal Collection pieces relevant to Qatar.

People reports the Princess will not join the family for an evening banquet due to her recovery. Camilla is expected to pose for photos, stop for a rest, and then rejoin the dinner later.

In September, Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy cancer treatment.